GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Chick-fil-A is staying busy on Broad Street. The fried chicken chain got a new landlord last month at its location at 4920 W. Broad St. across from Willow Lawn, as the building sold for $5.1 million, Henrico County records show. Meanwhile, about 12 miles west, the company opened its first Goochland spot at 12586 Broad Street Road on Thursday, June 22.

