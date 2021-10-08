Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Chicano Boy Taco shop opens in Chesterfield

items.[0].image.alt
Richmond BizSense
Owner Justin Hershey in the new Midlothian location.
Justin Hershey.jpg
Posted at 9:55 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 09:55:10-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- There’s a new place to get a California-style burrito in Chesterfield County. Staunton, Va.-based Chicano Boy Taco opened earlier this week at 2003 Huguenot Road in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center.

California native Justin Hershey opened the first Chicano Boy in Staunton six years ago. With the original shop still going strong, even in the face of a flood last summer, Hershey signed a lease in the spring to bring Chicano Boy to the new Publix-anchored retail development. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Bobo Catoe talks movies, music, and his award-winning food at Alewife.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.