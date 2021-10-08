Chicano Boy Taco shop opens in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- There’s a new place to get a California-style burrito in Chesterfield County. Staunton, Va.-based Chicano Boy Taco opened earlier this week at 2003 Huguenot Road in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center.

California native Justin Hershey opened the first Chicano Boy in Staunton six years ago. With the original shop still going strong, even in the face of a flood last summer, Hershey signed a lease in the spring to bring Chicano Boy to the new Publix-anchored retail development. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.