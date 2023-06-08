Chesterfield is getting a new brewery. What you need to know about Hidden Wit.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Nearly six years in the making, Hidden Wit Brewing Co. in the Moseley area of Chesterfield County, is on track to open at the end of the summer.

Construction is nearly complete on the 10-acre farm brewery at 21110 Hull Street Road. Inside the 10,000-square-foot building will be a tap room and dining area, event space, a full kitchen and a 20-barrel brewing system. The remaining land is being transformed into a patio with an outdoor bar, an turf lawn, a gazebo and a stage for live music.

