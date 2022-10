RICHMOND, Va. -- Charm School’s move to Scott’s Addition brings the ice cream maker to a building that’s no stranger to sweets. The company is preparing to begin operations at 3001 W. Clay St., according to a permit filed with Richmond. The space was once occupied jointly by Lush Cupcakes and King of Pops. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.