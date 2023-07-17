Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Charleys cheesesteak chain to open in Henrico

charleysinnsbrook-1.jpg
Charleys
The new Innsbrook location is expected to open next month. <br/>
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 08:11:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A national Philly cheesesteak restaurant chain is grabbing another helping of the Richmond region. Charleys Cheesesteaks plans to open its third local franchise next month at 4101 Dominion Blvd. in the Dominion Shoppes center along the Broad Street side of Innsbrook. The new location will be run by the same franchisee who owns the Charleys location at 1500 W. Broad St. near VCU, which opened about two years ago.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

