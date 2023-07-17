Charleys cheesesteak chain to open in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. -- A national Philly cheesesteak restaurant chain is grabbing another helping of the Richmond region. Charleys Cheesesteaks plans to open its third local franchise next month at 4101 Dominion Blvd. in the Dominion Shoppes center along the Broad Street side of Innsbrook. The new location will be run by the same franchisee who owns the Charleys location at 1500 W. Broad St. near VCU, which opened about two years ago.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.