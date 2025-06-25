Richmond sommelier recalls serving comedy legends Tom Hanks, Jerry Seinfeld, and Steve Martin

RICHMOND, Va. — Grayum Vickers, sommelier for Richmond's Lost Letter and Lillian restaurants, shared a memorable celebrity encounter from his time working at the prestigious Nomad restaurant in New York City.

"Jerry Seinfeld's wife was a regular, and every time she'd make a reservation, we would always be like, Oh my God, maybe Jerry's gonna come in. Like, that'd be so cool," Vickers said on the Eat It, Virginia podcast.

Then, one night, that moment finally arrived.

"It's in my section. I'm so excited. I'm like, amping myself up, just playing it cool. You know, you're not supposed to do anything weird, of course, or make them feel uncomfortable. And I get to the table, and not only is it Jerry Seinfeld there, but it's Steve Martin and Tom Hanks. And I just literally, like, turned around, I was absolutely shocked," Vickers said.

The encounter took an unexpected turn when the staff created an impromptu cigarette cart at Tom Hanks' request.

"We asked if they we could get them anything else, and Tom Hanks said, 'a cigarette cart.' And we laughed, and then we quickly made one, and assembled it and brought it out," Vickers said.

Vickers shared this story during his appearance on the CBS 6 food and restaurant podcast "Eat It Virginia," where he discussed his journey in the restaurant industry and his current role overseeing wine programs at two popular Scott's Addition establishments.

