Richmond waffle shop set to make national TV debut

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond waffle shop is about to get some national exposure. Capitol Waffle Shop, which has multiple locations in the Richmond area, will appear on Chef Robert Irvine’s new show Cheat Day USA. The show will air on both The Cooking Channel and Food Network.

"The production company for Cheat Day USA reached out to us. I had a couple of phone interviews and Skype interviews before it was decided by the producers we would be selected," Capitol Waffle Shop owner Brad Barzoloski said. "Filming was insane being on a Sunday for about eight hours. We decided to still stay open to the public, having staff absolutely quiet inside while still having the restaurant operate out of our front door and onto our sidewalk, while our kitchen and dining room were turned into temporary studios."

Capitol Waffle Shop opened in 2017 as a small coffee and waffle shop. It's since expanded and added more waffles and options to the menu.

"We are known for piling everything on top of various house waffle styles," Barzoloski said. "Guests can choose from our house batter waffle, Líege Pearl sugar waffle, hashbrown tot waffle, waffle’d baked Mac & cheese and then pile a variety of sweet and savory toppings on as they please. We also have a wide selection of pre-determined specialty waffle styles."

Provided by Capitol Waffles

Barzoloski suggested guests try the county breakfast waffle (house waffle topped with scrambled egg, breaded chicken, and sausage gravy) or the Baked Mac & cheese waffle topped with chopped bacon, chorizo, queso, crispy onion, and crushed Doritos. In fact, that's the one he chose to feature on the show.

"We are a nontraditional style restaurant, so it is really cool to be able to share why we are different and how we do things with any of our potential future guests," he said about the TV experience.

"We really strive to show our guests something different, fun, and super unique. We strongly urge any new guest to try our style of piling everything on top of the waffle, add Doritos to savory waffles or sour patch kids to sweet ones or whatever you want to anything we have."

The show debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. on The Cooking Channel.