Capital Chips scoops up bigger space in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- It took a couple years, but a Richmond tortilla chip maker has finally scooped up a bigger space where it has also opened a retail store. Capital Chips’ owner Jennifer Davidson recently opened Capital Chips Fine Foods and Gifts at 5956 Brook Road in Lakeside. While the company’s expansion into retail has taken top billing at the storefront, the 2,500-square-foot space is primarily devoted to the production of its tortilla chips, which will naturally be for sale in the market. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews