Cafe Beignet RVA to open in Richmond

The deep-fried pastries are often dusted with powdered sugar. Cafe Beignet offers pumpkin pie and apple<br/>fritter variations.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Feb 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Shockoe Bottom restaurant space is swapping a brick oven for deep fryers as a Cajun beignet food truck goes brick-and-mortar. Cafe Beignet RVA has signed on to open in the former Carmela’s space at 3 N. 17th St. near the 17th Street Farmers Market. Brittany Williams is behind the concept, which will be a new stationary offshoot of the mobile fried pastry business she’s had on the road locally since last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

