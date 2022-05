RICHMOND, Va. -- A taqueria familiar to many local Hokies has opened its doors in Richmond. Cabo Fish Taco opens today on the ground floor of The Summit development at 3022 W. Broad St. in Scott’s Addition. It’s the chain’s fifth location, joining two in Charlotte, one in Roanoke, and one in Blacksburg that’s been open since 2005. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.