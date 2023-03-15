Richmond City Council approves new Byrd Park restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new cafe has been cleared for landing in the Byrd Park neighborhood. Following a thumbs up Monday from City Council, the team behind New York Deli now has all the necessary city approvals to open The Byrd’s Nest, a cafe and restaurant at 401 S. Stafford Ave.

The final step needed was a council vote for the group's special-use permit, which was required because the Byrd's Nest's building is zoned for residential uses. Council voted unanimously in favor of it.