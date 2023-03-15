Richmond City Council approves new Byrd Park restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new cafe has been cleared for landing in the Byrd Park neighborhood. Following a thumbs up Monday from City Council, the team behind New York Deli now has all the necessary city approvals to open The Byrd’s Nest, a cafe and restaurant at 401 S. Stafford Ave.
The final step needed was a council vote for the group’s special-use permit, which was required because the Byrd’s Nest’s building is zoned for residential uses. Council voted unanimously in favor of it. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews