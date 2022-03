RICHMOND, Va. -- Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue has been smoked out of its original location. The longtime city barbecue joint closed its spot at 1119 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. last week. The Buz and Ned’s on West Broad Street in Henrico remains in business and plans to reopen its dining room in mid-March. Owner Buz Grossberg spoke to Richmond BizSense about the decision to close in Richmond.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.