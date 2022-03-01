Buz and Ned's Real Barbecue to close Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of Richmond's most beloved barbecue joints is closing its doors.

Buz and Ned's Real Barbecue announced that Sunday will be the final service at the restaurant's Arthur Ashe Boulevard location in Richmond.

"We have decided to permanently close our original location," the social media post read. "Not enough staff to properly serve you. After 30 years, the location is being torn down to make way for new development."

WTVR Buz and Ned's in Richmond, Va.

The announcement also indicated Buz and Ned's second location, on West Broad Street near Parham Road in Henrico County, would remain open.

"We will be reopening our dining room this month of March," the message continued. "Buz is at the pits every day, cutting wood and cooking up the best barbecue in VA. Come and support the local!"

Buz opened the Boulevard location in 1995 after finding success with a food cart in 1992, Richmond BizSense reported. He opened the western Henrico location in 2012.

Buz received national acclaim in 2007 after he defeated Food Network star Bobby Flay in a barbecue challenge.

The Boulevard spot also attracted celebrity visitors like Jerry Seinfeld...

... and Jeff Goldblum.

Provided to WTVR

