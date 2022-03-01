Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Buz and Ned's Real Barbecue to close Richmond restaurant

Buz and Neds 01.jpg
WTVR
Buz and Ned's in Richmond, Va.
Buz and Neds 01.jpg
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 12:14:31-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of Richmond's most beloved barbecue joints is closing its doors.

Buz and Ned's Real Barbecue announced that Sunday will be the final service at the restaurant's Arthur Ashe Boulevard location in Richmond.

"We have decided to permanently close our original location," the social media post read. "Not enough staff to properly serve you. After 30 years, the location is being torn down to make way for new development."

Buz and Neds 03.jpg
Buz and Ned's in Richmond, Va.

The announcement also indicated Buz and Ned's second location, on West Broad Street near Parham Road in Henrico County, would remain open.

"We will be reopening our dining room this month of March," the message continued. "Buz is at the pits every day, cutting wood and cooking up the best barbecue in VA. Come and support the local!"

Buz opened the Boulevard location in 1995 after finding success with a food cart in 1992, Richmond BizSense reported. He opened the western Henrico location in 2012.

Buz received national acclaim in 2007 after he defeated Food Network star Bobby Flay in a barbecue challenge.

The Boulevard spot also attracted celebrity visitors like Jerry Seinfeld...

... and Jeff Goldblum.

Actor Jeff Goldblum 🎥dines at Richmond BBQ joint

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.