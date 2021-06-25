Chef Mike Lindsey to open Buttermilk and Honey in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Less than a year after Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey broke away from Richmond's EAT Restaurant Partners group to open Lillie Pearl on Grace Street in downtown Richmond, the couple is expanding their restaurant portfolio. They previously announced their Buttermilk and Honey fried chicken concept would graduate from pop-up status to a more permanent place inside the Hatch Local food hall in Manchester. Now the couple is ready to announce a second Buttermilk and Honey is in the works for Short Pump.

We recently caught up with Kimberly Love-Lindsey for details.

Scott Wise: Before we dive into your next project, how are things going at Lillie Pearl? You opened during the pandemic. As things begin to relax, are you noticing a difference?

Kimberly Love-Lindsey: Lillie Pearl is doing great! We want to thank Richmond for supporting us through the pandemic restrictions and making Lillie Pearl one of Richmond's most popular establishments! Since restrictions have been lifted and people are getting vaccinated, we have been very busy!! More dine-in guests and less take-out.

Wise: That's so great to hear. So, what exactly is Buttermilk and Honey all about?

Love-Lindsey: Buttermilk and Honey is our fried chicken concept. We will be doing fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, fried chicken and french toast, and soft-serve ice cream sundaes. We will also be doing Sunday Fried Chicken Dinner that will have eight piece bone-in chicken with sides and cheddar cornbread muffins (Sundays only).

Provided to WTVR Buttermilk and Honey

Wise: You've had pop-ups and have announced plans to open in Hatch Local Food Hall in Manchester. Where else is Buttermilk and Honey going?

Love-Lindsey: We are opening at West Broad Market Place in the Short Pump area. It's where the Wegmans and Cabelas are located.

Wise: What was it about Short Pump and particularly that shopping center that lured you out west?

Love-Lindsey: Short Pump needs Buttermilk and Honey! The space is great with great visibility and we feel it will be a niche that is missing out west. Plus, we live out there!

Wise: What's the atmosphere you envision at Buttermilk and Honey? Fast food? Take out/to-go only? A bar crowd?

Love-Lindsey: Buttermilk and Honey will quick service with about 60 seats inside, dope music, local bottled beer, wine, and cocktails. It will be a fun place!

Wise: Will Chef Mike share his fried chicken secrets with us?

Love-Lindsey: Absolutely!! Treat the chicken special and SEASON the chicken on every step of the frying process!

Provided to WTVR Chef Mike Lindsey with Buttermilk and Honey

Wise: Life lessons from Chef Lindsey. When do you hope to open the locations?

Love-Lindsey: Still working through the opening date. We are hoping to be open in two to four months.