Brookland Park Market transforms into sit-down restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new restaurant is in the works for Northside because a neighborhood market is changing its business model. Brothers Sean and Pat Lynch opened Brookland Park Market at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd. last year, offering groceries, beer, and wine along with sandwiches, prepared meals, and other hot food. Now the Lynch brothers are preparing to convert the market into a full-time, sit-down restaurant. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.

Joe Sparatta shares his plan to reopen Heritage in Richmond

