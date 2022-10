RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-based restaurant chain is making moves on both sides of the river, with plans to relocate its Midlothian home base and add a new location in the city. Brick House Diner has leased the recently shuttered Kitchen 64 space at 3336 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. for 10 years. Co-owner Vic Routsis said they’re planning to open the new location at the start of next year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.