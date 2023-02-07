Brick House brothers open new Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- Parking around the former Kitchen 64 diner was once again at a premium Monday morning, as the brothers behind Midlothian’s Brick House Diner held a soft opening of their newest location in the city ahead of an official opening. Brick House on the Boulevard, the fourth outpost of the locally based restaurant chain, opens to customers Tuesday at 3336 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., where it’s taking over for Kitchen 64, which shuttered last fall after a 15-year run. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.