Breakfast-focused ghost kitchen opens in Regency
A.M. Kitchen Co.
A.M. Kitchen Co. President Curtiss Stancil recently opened a ghost kitchen at Regency’s food court, where it prepares food on the menus of several breakfast concepts for delivery and takeout.<br/>
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 10:05:46-05
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A restaurant concept focused on delivery has expanded for the second time in as many years. A.M. Kitchen Co. opened an outpost last month in the food court at Regency, where the company operates a so-called ghost kitchen that whips up food from six in-house restaurant concepts for delivery and takeout orders placed online or using onsite kiosks. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
