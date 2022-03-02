Breakfast-focused ghost kitchen opens in Regency

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A restaurant concept focused on delivery has expanded for the second time in as many years. A.M. Kitchen Co. opened an outpost last month in the food court at Regency, where the company operates a so-called ghost kitchen that whips up food from six in-house restaurant concepts for delivery and takeout orders placed online or using onsite kiosks. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

