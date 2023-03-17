Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar owner Brandi Battle-Brown to open a new Richmond restaurant
Brandi Battle-Brown outside her Ms. Bee’s location on Brookland Park Boulevard.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Mar 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Saison’s old home has been snapped up by another local restaurateur. Brandi Battle-Brown, owner of Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar, is preparing to open The Hive Bar & Grill at 23 W. Marshall St. Saison and Saison Market had occupied the Jackson Ward space from 2012 until late last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
