Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar owner Brandi Battle-Brown to open a new Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saison’s old home has been snapped up by another local restaurateur. Brandi Battle-Brown, owner of Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar, is preparing to open The Hive Bar & Grill at 23 W. Marshall St. Saison and Saison Market had occupied the Jackson Ward space from 2012 until late last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews