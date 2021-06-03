Brambly Park celebrates 1st birthday with live music

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most first birthday parties consist of kids' music and cupcakes.

But at Brambly Park in Scott's Addition, live music and wine are the main attraction.

The Richmond winery is celebrating its first birthday -- a party that will extend throughout the month of June with the ‘Brambly Park After Dark’ concert series.

Here is the line-up:

Friday, June 4

The Ben Phelps Project

Saturday, June 5

Three Sheets to the Wind

Friday, June 11

Tyler Meacham

Saturday, June 12

Rebekah Rafferty & The Wakes

Friday, June 18

Woody Woodworth & The Piners

Saturday, June 19

Jon Bibbs

Friday, June 25

Alice & The Reverie

Saturday, June 26

Dance Candy

Click here for updated details and event information.