Brambly Park celebrates 1st birthday with live music

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most first birthday parties consist of kids' music and cupcakes.
But at Brambly Park in Scott's Addition, live music and wine are the main attraction.
The Richmond winery is celebrating its first birthday -- a party that will extend throughout the month of June with the ‘Brambly Park After Dark’ concert series.
Here is the line-up:
Friday, June 4
The Ben Phelps Project
Saturday, June 5
Three Sheets to the Wind
Friday, June 11
Tyler Meacham
Saturday, June 12
Rebekah Rafferty & The Wakes
Friday, June 18
Woody Woodworth & The Piners
Saturday, June 19
Jon Bibbs
Friday, June 25
Alice & The Reverie
Saturday, June 26
Dance Candy
