Richmond baker looks to grow Bombay Chips business

RICHMOND, Va. -- The chips started out as a gift. When the demand for her custom desserts disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic, local baker Keya Wingfield’s company in 2020 pivoted away from sweets to sell to-go Indian meals. Wingfield included bags of potato chips flavored with her own custom masala spice blend, which she threw into customers’ orders as small tokens of appreciation for their business. It wasn’t long before customers started to want to buy the chips on their own.

