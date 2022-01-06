Rafael Ayala to open taco and tequila restaurant in old Strawberry Street Cafe space

RICHMOND, Va. -- Something spicy is heading to a sweet street in the Fan. By way of Cleveland, Ohio, Blue Habanero Street Tacos & Tequila is preparing to open at 421 Strawberry St. The 3,600-square-foot space was home to Strawberry Street Cafe from the 1970s until 2018 when the business and building sold to new owners, who rebranded the restaurant as Scuffletown Garden. The new concept was open less than a year, closing in late 2019. Click here to continue reading about Blue Habanero Street Tacos & Tequila on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for timely restaurant news and interviews.

