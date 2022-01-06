Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Rafael Ayala to open taco and tequila restaurant in old Strawberry Street Cafe space

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Platania
Rafael Ayala, a Cleveland restaurateur born in Mexico, is opening a restaurant in the Fan.
Rafael Ayala.jpeg
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 10:17:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Something spicy is heading to a sweet street in the Fan. By way of Cleveland, Ohio, Blue Habanero Street Tacos & Tequila is preparing to open at 421 Strawberry St. The 3,600-square-foot space was home to Strawberry Street Cafe from the 1970s until 2018 when the business and building sold to new owners, who rebranded the restaurant as Scuffletown Garden. The new concept was open less than a year, closing in late 2019. Click here to continue reading about Blue Habanero Street Tacos & Tequila on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for timely restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.