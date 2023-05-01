Why this couple is moving Blue Bee Cider out of Richmond into Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. -- The new owners of a Scott’s Addition cidery are preparing to replant their venture in Henrico County. Blue Bee Cider is set to relocate to 4811 Bethlehem Road, owners Taylor Benson and Mackenzie Smith confirmed last week. The move will give Blue Bee 4,800 square feet of space just east of Libbie Mill-Midtown near Staples Mill Road. Benson and Smith, a couple and long-time employees of the cidery, bought Blue Bee from founder Courtney Mailey in March for an undisclosed amount. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews