RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking to draw a crowd and celebrate his newest coffee shop, David Blanchard decided to open the spigot. His staff served free coffee all day on May 30 for the opening of Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.’s at 26 N. Morris St., in the former Fan home of Lamplighter Coffee Roasters. Click here to read about the new Blanchard’s Coffee location.

Learn about The Lilly Pad, Richmond's hottest waterfront restaurant