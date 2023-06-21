Watch Now
The Dairy Bar served Richmond for decades. Biscuits & Gravy lasted a year.

Richmond BizSense
Biscuits &amp; Gravy, which replaced the Dairy Bar last year, has posted that it’s closed permanently.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 21, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the busier developers in Scott’s Addition is looking to take another bite out of the neighborhood. Henrico-based Capital Square plans to redevelop two adjacent lots at 1600 Roseneath Road and 3406 Moore St. Until recently 1600 Roseneath Road was home to Biscuits & Gravy, a restaurant that last year replaced longtime diner Dairy Bar. However, a sign posted on the restaurant’s door in recent days states that Biscuits & Gravy has closed permanently. Meanwhile, 3406 Moore St. is occupied by shuffleboard bar Tang & Biscuit, which looks to still be in business.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

