Birdie’s, a coffee house and oyster bar, to open at Common House Richmond
A coffee house and seafood restaurant named Birdie’s will open in November at Common House in downtown Richmond.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 30, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Delayed by the pandemic, a restaurant is finally set to land in Common House. Birdie’s, which will be both a coffee house and seafood joint that specializes in oysters, is expected to open in early November at 305 W. Broad Street in downtown Richmond. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
