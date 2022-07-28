Billy Pie closes West End restaurant and moves to Manchester
Billy Fallen, who also used to own wholesale bakery Billy Bread and the nearby Westhampton Pastry Shop, used the Patterson location as both a pizzeria that sold hot pizza to go, as well as a headquarters for his wholesale frozen pizza business.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Billy Fallen’s pizzeria has punted on Patterson. Earlier this month his restaurant Billy Pie closed at 6919 Patterson Ave. in favor of a full-time home base at Basic City Beer Co. in Manchester. The closure marks the end of a four-year run in the West End for Billy Pie. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
