Big Chile parks taco truck to open Innsbrook-area restaurant

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Taco truck Big Chile is going full brick-and-mortar, achieving a dream that owner Christian Izquierdo has had since he started the business two years ago.

“When we started the food truck we had a goal to save some money and show the people what we have,” said Izquierdo. “If the people liked it, we wanted to open a small restaurant. As soon as we had the money on hand, we wanted to complete that goal.”

Big Chile is taking over the 2,000-square-foot space at 10184 W. Broad St. in the Lexington Commons Shopping Center, just east of Innsbrook. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.