HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A local Mediterranean restaurant chain has opened its latest location in the region. Bell Greek recently debuted at 7011 Three Chopt Road in the West End’s Village Shopping Center. It’s the third Bell Greek outpost for owners Ibo Pinar and his wife, Ashley, joining their other locations in Midlothian and Chester. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.