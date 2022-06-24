Bell Greek restaurant is now open at the Village Shopping Center in Henrico County
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A local Mediterranean restaurant chain has opened its latest location in the region. Bell Greek recently debuted at 7011 Three Chopt Road in the West End’s Village Shopping Center. It’s the third Bell Greek outpost for owners Ibo Pinar and his wife, Ashley, joining their other locations in Midlothian and Chester. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
