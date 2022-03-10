Beer Bash: New Stone Brewing tanks arrive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- With its long-planned beer garden in limbo, Stone Brewing Co. is kicking off a nearly $3 million expansion of its Fulton production facility. Last week the San Diego-based brewery began installing four new 1,000-barrel tanks in its Richmond facility at 4300 Williamsburg Ave. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

