Beer Bash: New Stone Brewing tanks arrive in Richmond
Stone Brewing Co.<br/>
Stone Brewing’s new tanks arrived in Richmond last week via barge.
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 15:17:54-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- With its long-planned beer garden in limbo, Stone Brewing Co. is kicking off a nearly $3 million expansion of its Fulton production facility. Last week the San Diego-based brewery began installing four new 1,000-barrel tanks in its Richmond facility at 4300 Williamsburg Ave. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
