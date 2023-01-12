Arby’s on West Broad is razed to make way for Wawa

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than three years in the making, work is underway on another West Broad Street Wawa. The gas station and convenience store chain has begun construction on its new location at 5900 W. Broad St. in Henrico, just west of Willow Lawn. Wawa has been planning the location since 2019 but work did not kick off until recent weeks with the demolition of the Arby’s restaurant that had stood on the site since the 1960s. Four other small office buildings behind the restaurant were also recently razed. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.