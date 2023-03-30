Watch Now
What you can expect at Anthony’s Pizza in Carytown: 'I want to sell big slices'

Carlos Alvarez
Carlos Alvarez is opening Anthony’s Pizza in Carytown.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 30, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- When one Anthony’s pizzeria closes in Church Hill, another opens in Carytown. Anthony’s Pizza Carytown is preparing to open at 3129 W. Cary St. The new Italian restaurant will be from Carlos Alvarez, who owns the neighboring Jalapeño’s Mexican Grill at 3125 W. Cary Street. The news comes just days after Anthony’s on the Hill announced it’s closing after a decade at 2824 E. Broad St. in Church Hill. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

