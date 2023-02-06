The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield restaurant has uncorked its revamped concept after five months of renovations. The Desserterie at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill reopened last week as Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro. Owner Curtis Perry said the new name emphasizes the restaurant’s offerings beyond sweets – and its new greater focus on wine. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.