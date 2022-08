RICHMOND, Va. -- Sensing an opportunity, a pair of local chefs have reeled in a recently vacated West End restaurant space. Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe are taking over the former Billy Pie space at 6919 Patterson Ave., where they’re planning a restaurant like Odyssey Fish, which they opened earlier this year in Manchester’s Hatch Local food hall. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.

