Eat It, Virginia

Owners reveal plans for Alamo BBQ and Frontier restaurants in Richmond

frontier-alamo-davis-highland-700x467.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Juliette Highland and Chris Davis in Frontier by Alamo.<br/>
Posted at 9:12 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 09:13:12-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A longtime Church Hill barbecue joint has pressed pause while its owners look to expand the building and restart their second restaurant nearby. Wife-and-husband duo Juliette Highland and Chris Davis recently closed Alamo BBQ at 2202 Jefferson Ave. and brought its operations to their other restaurant, Frontier by Alamo, at 412 N. 25th St. Davis said they’ve temporarily closed Alamo while seeking city approval to build an addition onto Alamo’s building. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

