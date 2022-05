RICHMOND, Va. -- A new coffee company has rekindled a Scott’s Addition coffee spot. Afterglow Coffee Cooperative opened a cafe late last month at 1719 Summit Ave., where it also operates a coffee roasting facility. Afterglow is owned by Alan Smith, Aimee Maki, Julius Delacruz, Allison Maves and Eric Mason, who are former employees of Lamplighter. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

