Adarra restaurant owners 'save' former Mamma Zu's building in Richmond
Adarra owners Randall and Lyne Doetzer bought the old Mamma Zu building in Oregon Hill.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Feb 15, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The mystery of who bought the old Mamma Zu’s building in Oregon Hill last summer has been solved. Lyne and Randall Doetzer, owners of popular Jackson Ward restaurant Adarra, revealed this week they were the buyers of 501 S. Pine St. and intend to move their four-year-old eatery there. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
