DeSantis in car crash on way to campaign event in Tennessee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car crash while traveling to a presidential campaign event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

DeSantis and his team were not injured in the crash, a spokesperson for his campaign said.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," said DeSantis campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin.

Chattanooga Police said a motorcade escorting DeSantis to his campaign stop was involved in a minor accident when traffic slowed down and four of the cars in the motorcade hit each other, according to local station WTVC.

DeSantis has been making numerous campaign stops as he tries to ramp up support for his 2024 presidential campaign.

He has seen his poll numbers drop since joining the race. Once seen as the biggest threat to Trump, DeSantis has failed to gain ground on the former president.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey shows Trump with 57% support and DeSantis with 13%. The rest of the pack is in single digits.

SEE MORE: Teachers union, DeSantis disagree on whether slavery had any benefits

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com