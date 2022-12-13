Vote for Moment of the Year

Vote now for the moment of the year that energized RVA sports fans, displayed remarkable athletic skill or demonstrated incredible sportsmanship over the past year.

Launch of the River City Collegiate Classic

In partnership with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the First Tee, seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) teed off for the inaugural River City Collegiate Classic. Virginia Union University would claim victory in what was described by Virginia Union Coach Lee Coble as a “breakthrough event for collegiate golf.”

Marathon Record

Richmond native Keira D'Amato became the fastest American woman to run a marathon at the Chevron Houston Marathon, recording a time of 2:19:12 to beat her competition by over ten minutes. D'Amato broke a record that had been set by Deena Kastor, whose time of 2:20:36 had stood since 2006.

Richmond Flying Squirrels Secure Playoff Appearance

For the first time since 2014, the Richmond Flying Squirrels clinched the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship with a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs.

