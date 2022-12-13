Vote for Male Athlete of the Year

Watch Now
The RVA Sports Awards will recognize local athletic achievements and honor those who aim to better the Richmond region through sport.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 13:39:59-05

Vote now for the athlete who athletes exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022.

Armando Bacot — University of North Carolina Basketball
-First-Team All Atlantic Coast Conference and Led UNC to the National Championship Game vs University of Kansas

-Emiliano Terzaghi — Richmond Kickers
-USL League One Most Valuable Player for the 3rd Year in a Row and Golden Boot Award Winner

Jada Byers — Virginia Union University Football
-Harlon Hill Award Finalist for the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year

Justin Verlander — Houston Astros
-2022 World Series Champion and 2022 MLB Cy Young Award Winner

Voting is open now through January 15. The winner will be announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Click here to get tickets to the show.

The RVA Sports Awards are Saturday, Feb. 4.