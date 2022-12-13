Vote for Female Athlete of the Year

Vote now for the athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022.

Bridget Wilson

-Douglas Freeman High School Lacrosse, US Lacrosse All-American and Region Player of the Year

Emma Langley

-USA Cycling, Women’s Road Race National Champion

Lindsey Frank

-University of Richmond Lacrosse & Field Hockey, Two Sport Atlantic 10 First Team All-Conference Player

Najlaa Williams

-Virginia State University Volleyball, CIAA All Conference Honoree and Single Season Digs Record Holder

The Female Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by Kings Dominion.

Voting is open now through January 15. The winner will be announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Click here to get tickets to the show.