Vote for Female Athlete of the Year

Vote now for the athlete exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2021.

Keira D’ Amato – Individual Runner

-Won the Allianz Partners 8k and set a new women's course record

-Won US Nationals in the Half Marathon, Earned a spot on Team USA to compete at Worlds

-Set the American Record in the 20k

Kaitlyn McNeel – Godwin High School and Richmond Volleyball Club

-Gatorade VA State Player of the Year Nominee and USA Today Virginia Volleyball Player of The Year 2021

Cheta Emba – Team USA Rugby (Maggie Walker Governor’s School)

-Played on Team USA in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics

The Female Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by Techno Branded Swag

Voting is open now through Jan. 15. The winner will be announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Click here to get tickets to the show.