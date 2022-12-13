Vote for Fan of the Year

Vote now for the fan of the year who inspires others through their love of a particular sport, team, athlete, etc. and displays a high level of sportsmanship in their fandom.

Charlie and Steven Moore

-Devoted father and son who are avid Flying Squirrels season ticket holders and rarely miss a game at The Diamond.

Will Daniel

-Will is an avid RVA sports enthusiast and is often seen around town sporting University of Richmond or Richmond Kickers gear. Will can often be seen at UR football games, and is frequently spotted courtside at the Robins Center dancing at timeouts, and encouraging his favorite college basketball team, the Richmond Spiders.

Sharon Logan

-32 Years of Attending Races at Richmond Raceway

The Fan of the Year Award is sponsored by Techno Branded Swag

Voting is open now through January 15. The winner will be announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Click here to get tickets to the show.