Coach of the Year Finalists

The RVA Sports Awards will recognize local athletic achievements and honor those who aim to better the Richmond region through sport.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 13, 2022
Vote now for the coach who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022.

Chris Mooney — University of Richmond Men’s Basketball
-Led the Spiders to the Atlantic 10 Championship and the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Darren Sawatzky — Richmond Kickers
-USL League One Coach of the Year and Led the Kickers to Their First Division Title In Over a Decade.

Loren Johnson — Highland Springs High School Football Coach
-Coached Highland Springs to 110 wins and Four State Titles in the Last Nine Seasons Including an Appearance in the 2022 State Championship on December 10.

Voting is open now through January 15. The winner will be announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Click here to get tickets to the show.

The RVA Sports Awards are Saturday, Feb. 4.