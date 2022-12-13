Vote for Team of the Year

Vote now for the team who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022.

Randolph Macon Men’s Basketball

-2022 Division III National Champions

Richmond Kickers

-Won USL League One Regular-Season Title

VCU Women’s Tennis

-Won their 4th Consecutive Atlantic 10 Conference Championship

The Team of the Year Award is sponsored by Synergy Technical

Voting is open now through January 15. The winner will be announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Click here to get tickets to the show.