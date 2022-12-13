Watch Now
ContestsRVA Sports Awards

Actions

Vote for Team of the Year

The RVA Sports Awards will recognize local athletic achievements and honor those who aim to better the Richmond region through sport.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 13:39:54-05

Vote now for the team who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022.

Randolph Macon Men’s Basketball
-2022 Division III National Champions

Richmond Kickers
-Won USL League One Regular-Season Title

VCU Women’s Tennis
-Won their 4th Consecutive Atlantic 10 Conference Championship

Synergy Technical

Voting is open now through January 15. The winner will be announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Click here to get tickets to the show.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RVA Sports Awards 480x360

The RVA Sports Awards are Saturday, Feb. 4.