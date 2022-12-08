Commanders Ryan Kerrigan to co-host RVA Sports Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former Washington Commanders great Ryan Kerrigan will serve as co-host with CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte for the second annual RVA Sports Awards.

Kerrigan, a four-time pro bowl defensive lineman for the Commanders, is currently a assistant defensive line coach for the team.

He holds the Commanders' record for sacks and forced fumbles and was the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2015 for his community service efforts.

The RVA Sports Awards will again celebrate all the outstanding coaches, athletes and leaders in our community.

The awards show will be broadcast live on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App on Saturday, Feb. 4.