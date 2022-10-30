Ghoulish video shows zombies taking Carytown: 'Acknowledge who the victor is'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The living dead milled about in Richmond’s Carytown Saturday afternoon to raise money for a good cause.

The 17th annual Richmond Zombie Walk kicked off in front of the Byrd Theatre and then meandered down Cary Street.

The walk was started by Anthony Menez and Josh Bishop, who said they love Halloween more than Christmas, according to the Richmond Zombie Walk website.

"One of the best things about this is just to see how many people come out and give it their all every time," Bishop said. "And we love that."

Valentine Orenda takes the event seriously.

"At a certain point, you just have to throw in the towel and acknowledge who the victor is," Orenda said. "The zombies are going to win."

Participant were asked to donate $5 to Suicide Awareness and Prevention charities.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.