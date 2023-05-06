How Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge lets Richmond woman 'give back'

RICHMOND, Va. – Volunteers with a nationwide campaign spent Friday in Richmond honoring those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge was started in 2016 by then 7-year-old Brynne Rhodes, whose mother was being treated for breast cancer.

All money raised from her pink lemonade stand went toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Now, volunteers can take the challenge nationwide. Until Friday, stands had only been set up in 37 states, but not yet in Virginia.

So Yolanda Johnson took on the challenge and set up her stand on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.

“I want to give back,” she said. “I've been helped throughout my life in situations that I’ve been through, and I wanted to find an avenue that I could give back… Because I do have people in my life that are affected by it.”

Click here to learn more or if you would like to contribute to the cause.You can take on the challenge yourself and host a pink lemonade stand or simply make a donation.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.