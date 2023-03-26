Weekend-long Church Hill Irish Festival continues Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. – St. Patrick's Day may have come and gone, but Richmond loves to celebrate so much we double up the party every year.

The 36th annual Church Hill Irish Festival kicked off Saturday with great entertainment, games, food and the arts on full display.

Beer lovers could also participate in tastings with the Guinness ambassador. Not only is the event full of fun, it also raises money for several local charities.

The event's final day will kick off Sunday morning at 10 a.m. with the Hill Topper 5k.

