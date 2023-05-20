Walk for Wishes raises $144,500-plus for kids with critical illnesses

RICHMOND, Va. — A big thank you to all who attended this year's Walk for Wishes Saturday morning at City Stadium in Richmond.

The event, which raised more than $144,500 at last check Saturday afternoon, was part of a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 500,000 wishes granted and raises funds for future wishes.

“By participating and fundraising, you help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in our community who are battling life-threatening medical conditions,” organizers said. “A wish experience can truly change a child’s life, and you can help.”

The money raised from the event is enough to grant 29 wishes, but organizers were hoping to fund their goal of 35 wishes. Click here to make a donation.

WTVR CBS 6 anchors Bill Fitzgerald and Tracy Sears served as emcees.

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.

